I wanted to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who supported me in the recent Board of Education election. The outcome of that election was not what I had hoped for, but I know in my heart that during my service on the Board of Education I always did what I thought was best for all of the students and all of the staff.
Public service is difficult and many decisions are not popular, but I will cherish the time I served. I wish Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson and David Bass well. Serving on the board is very demanding but very rewarding.
I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the students and staff of Frederick County Public Schools. I would like to thank County Executive, Jan Gardner, for her trust in appointing me to the board, my dedicated campaign treasurer, Melanie Galloway, and my family for their support. I remain steadfastly dedicated to public education and will continue to work to improve education for students and teachers. Stay safe and many thanks.
Lois A. Jarman
Knoxville
