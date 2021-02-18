I am writing regarding the recent appearance by Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Fox & Friends where he spoke about how President Biden's immigration actions will make the U.S. less safe.
I agree with what Jenkins said that, "actions taken by President Joe Biden regarding immigration will make American communities less safe by leading to increased crime." I believe that many Americans are outraged at Biden, who, as Jenkins said, has "dismantled ICE" by "basically telling the agents to stand down.”
I totally agree that "the pendulum swing is so extreme, it literally feels like we've gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing.” He warned that, "One thing that's always considered in the deportations are the criminal histories, so regardless of the felony, regardless of the event, the crime, these people are going to roam our streets with impunity. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
I emphatically agree, and I believe I am not alone.
It has never been about unfairly seeking out non-citizens, in general, as so many false accusations claim, but only that if one is arrested for committing crimes against our citizens, and happened to be here illegally, that we must follow the laws and report such individuals to ICE for processing as they see fit.
He emphasized that "all of the strides that (Donald Trump) made in stronger immigration enforcement over the past four years, they're totally being undone and dismantled.”
As a law-abiding American citizen, I cannot stand by quietly and watch as our security is destroyed by this new administration. So, I am asking that my voice be heard.
I just wanted Sheriff Jenkins to know he has my 100 percent support. I thank him for his tireless efforts to enforce the laws and protect the citizens of Frederick County. I have asked Sheriff Jenkins to please let me know if there is anything I can do to help support him and his mission to protect our county.
