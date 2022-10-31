I moved to Frederick from Upstate New York in 2019. As a 41-plus-year sheriff’s office member, retiring as an elected sheriff in Essex County, I introduced myself to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
In over four decades, I became familiar with many different law enforcement leaders — federal, state, county and local. I also experienced many different styles of law enforcement and many different reasons for being “on the job.”
I read recently local candidates' views concerning sheriffs vs. politically appointed police chiefs.
A sheriff is elected by the people he or she represents and works for the best interest of those people. There is always risk that the police chief will enforce in accordance with the wishes of the political appointing agency when questions of enforcement arise.
As to the 287(g) program, no local law enforcement official deports anyone.
This program is no different than running a check through the criminal justice system. It only identifies that the person may be wanted for an alleged commission of a crime elsewhere.
The people in this program have already been duly committed to a holding facility for accused criminal acts. In the same manner as identifying an alleged criminal wanted elsewhere, this person is then turned over to the “wanting” agency for their disposition.
I can honestly say that Sheriff Jenkins is a true lawman of the people who has a deep respect for the law and appreciation for the feelings and lives of the people of Frederick County.
I have seen his pride for his organization and staff and also seen despair for victims. This is a man who truly cares and works tirelessly to uphold his oath of office.
His years in law enforcement reveal a true professional doing an outstanding job. He has my 100% support for this reelection and more to come.
(1) comment
Mr. Cutting,
Informative letter from a knowledgeable source. If you review comments of your letter, and as you say, are a somewhat new resident, understand they do not represent a true picture of how your letter is received in the general public.
Obviously, for one, your letter appears in the comment section but not in the printed edition. This juxtaposed to a person criticizing school board candidates appears in the printed edition but has no place for comments. Curious. But anyway- good letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.