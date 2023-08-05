This is in response to the Frederick News-Post editorial ("Sheriff's leave of absence should continue while case is prosecuted") that ran on Aug. 2 regarding my client, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
While the editorial board of the News- Post is certainly free to take a position on Jenkins’ employment, you seem to have lost sight of his status as an individual who is presumed innocent. To state that he is an "accused felon" is simply inaccurate.
Jenkins is accused of a felony, but Jenkins is not a felon. The wording of your editorial would seem to suggest otherwise.
As published, the editorial is misleading and inaccurate. As one of Jenkins' attorneys, I would hope that an organization that prides itself on fair and unbiased reporting would take greater care in the future regarding language choices.
Editor's note: Margaret Teahan is an attorney representing Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in federal court.
That’s some top notch lawyering there.
I suggest author do better with her appeals to the judge which have been smacked down, and focus less on the court of public opinion.
Margaret - try your case in Court. This isn't the place for your work for your client.
Petemoss she intends too. The charges will be dropped shortly. Watch.
It's a fair point about how words can imply something unfairly, but wondering if Ms. Teahan is aware that those words are the ones used in the legal system & in law schools to identify someone accused of a felony, even before an indictment. At least that's what comes up while googling the term & its use for a few minutes.
"Accused felon" implies Jenkins has been found guilty of previous crimes. That is not true, guilty of recent charges or not.
Sheriff Jenkins would place any deputy accused of a felony on paid administrative leave, so it should be for Jenkins, too. Yes, they are presumed innocent, but an officer of the law indicted of a felony should be held to a higher standard until the court case is resolved. As sheriff, this applies even more to Jenkins.
Good LTE. It reminds of the difference between “illegal immigrant” and “undocumented person”. One of those is obviously misleading and inaccurate.
I cannot believe a lawyer would write a LTE to try to distinguish between "accused felon" and "accused of a felony". Good job, counselor. He's in worse trouble than I thought.
[thumbup]S88, I hope he did not get paid to write this potato patoto LTE.
Sorry, she, not he.
Yes, but the wording is wrong and I see nothing wrong in correcting it and I do not support Jenkins.
[beam][beam][beam][beam]
Well. There is the “court of public opinion.”
You know I don’t think I would feel safe if for some odd reason Sheriff Jenkins gets his guns back…or is found not guilty of committing a felony? Because he is in worse trouble than we thought…but I wonder who she wrote this letter for? Odds are this case isn’t going to trial? Certainly she is not trying to influence the feds?
“The accused of a felony” should take a leave of absence. He can’t have guns and “The accused of a felony” feels he’s under constant threat.
In a short while the distinction won’t matter.
