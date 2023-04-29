Three years ago, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, I wrote a letter to the editor about Sheriff Chuck Jenkins' presentation to the County Council on community policing and his denial of systemic racism. (Nov. 16, 2020: “Time for fundamental change in the sheriff's department”)
I said then, and it is true today: “Mr. Jenkins has demonstrated his determination to maintain business as usual.”
Indicted on charges of conspiracy to trafficking machine guns into the county, he initially refused to take administrative leave. Only after his service revolver was confiscated and access to other weapons prohibited, did he agreed to a leave of absence, but not resignation.
As is his constitutional right, he has pleaded not guilty. It will be up to the federal government to prove and a jury to decide (if no plea agreement is reached).
Meanwhile, with the exception of Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, the County Council has refused to call for Jenkins’ resignation.
It declined to even consider alternatives to having a county sheriff or ways to remove a sheriff who is in breach of the spirit, if not letter, of the law.
Most disappointing is the silence of County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who campaigned with promises of equity, fairness, and justice toward immigrant communities.
In a statement revised three times, her office wrote: “I sincerely hope that the legal process is swift, so our community can put this unfortunate situation behind us, and we can focus on the important work of rebuilding the public’s trust.”
This situation is far from “unfortunate.” How can Fitzwater and the council “rebuild the public’s trust” when that trust has been so thoroughly compromised by the inaction (silence) and attitudes of people in leadership?
Silence is deliberate complicity with the systemic racism and injustice that holds sway in Frederick County.
Fitzwater and the County Council must call for Jenkins to resign.
There is no reason not to explore alternatives to the archaic 12th-century British models of “Shire reeves” accountable to no one but themselves and the moneyed interests that pay for their election.
The county executive and council must investigate ways to ensure that future law enforcement officers in Frederick County act with integrity not impunity. We see no reason not to work with our state delegation to support such action.
