Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is an embarrassment to Frederick County and should resign now.
This view is not based on political beliefs, but because he has been indicted on federal charges. How does it look for the top law enforcement officer in our county to be charged with violating federal laws?
In his letter ("Political beliefs not enough for resignation," May 3), Ken Painter wrote that calling for Jenkins’ resignation is based on political beliefs.
What is he talking about? Jenkins should resign based on being charged with violating federal firearm laws.
Remember, he is Frederick’s chief law enforcement officer.
Jenkins is a serious legal embarrassment to our county. He should show some respect for the citizens of Frederick County and resign.
He could always run again if he is found innocent of these serious charges.
