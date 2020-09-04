I know I am only one of many who don’t even know where to start in expressing shock at the death of your reporter Jeremy Arias. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family & all his coworkers past & present.
I did not personally know Mr. Arias, but his was one of a few bylines I looked for in every paper. One only need see the photos you ran today (Thu. 9/3) to know this man was very special. The pure joy exuded in every situation pictured, along with comments from family, friends, and coworkers alike, indicate a heart and soul (don’t forget sense of humor!) so beautiful and exuberant it was apparently needed elsewhere: a special place in heaven reserved for people like him.
Those who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives, no matter how briefly, were blessed indeed.
Leatrice Urbanowicz
Frederick
