I am writing in response to the recent letters to the editor regarding the upcoming election for our next county executive and the qualifications most needed to continue the success we have experienced, as Jan Gardner has led us through a significant transformation: from an agricultural and sleepy commuter suburb into a growing and more diverse community and statewide economic leader.
Jessica Fitzwater is the candidate most able to take on this responsibility.
In my view three qualities are essential to success for a county executive: 1) a broad familiarity with our increasingly diverse and complex county and the opportunities and challenges we face; 2) an understanding of charter government and its relationship to other local, state and federal governments and agencies; and 3) an ability to bring people together collaboratively to tackle difficult problems and build broad consensus.
All four of our candidates can reasonably lay claim to the first criteria, and Michael Hough, Kai Hagen and Ms. Fitzwater all have current experience with the second. When it comes to the third criteria, Mr. Hough and Mr. Hagen have both shown themselves to be strong activists for their respective causes and stakeholders. But while activists play a critical role in public discourse, it is my experience that the stridency that comes with such work leads to a leadership style that is often uncompromising and even polarizing.
Contrary to campaign rhetoric, no candidate will have “all the answers” — the ability to take input from experts, listen to different viewpoints, and collaborate across all levels of government is most critical to protect what we love about our county and ensure our ongoing progress towards shared prosperity.
Ms. Fitzwater is the lone candidate that has consistently exhibited the collaborative leadership style needed to do so. She has brokered compromises and negotiated agreements that have balanced the demands of individual stakeholder groups while keeping the needs of the entire county in focus. While perhaps unsatisfying to some in our polarized political environment, I would suggest that it is those very qualities that are the cornerstone of the leadership we need for the next four years.
Jim Racheff
Frederick
