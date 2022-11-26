Jessica Fitzwater demonstrated courage, steadfastness and fortitude in her recent campaign for county executive — against the winds of a vicious disinformation campaign, slamming you in the face every time you turn on the TV, open your social media, or go to your mailbox. The entire engine of the Republican Party descended on this race, bringing its signature burn-everything-first, ask-questions-later, scorched-earth campaign.
It’s tough to quantify the emotional stress, anxiety and depression you feel during a campaign under the best conditions. To have your name, character and personal beliefs falsely dragged through the public square with false conviction is almost impossible to navigate.
When you’re a candidate, every time you see your name, there’s a pit that develops in your stomach. You begin to worry about how family and friends will perceive this information. When you have small kids and are part of the local parenting community, you worry about how this information will change how they feel about you. What are your kids going to hear at school? Will they be affected? We’re all human, and we have feelings. We want to be respected, loved, and accepted.
Jessica Fitzwater stared down Michael Hough and the Republican disinformation machine and did not blink. She held onto her values, her character, and her dignity. Jessica Fitzwater, in the face of the storm, became a pillar of our community and represented the best of Frederick.
