William Bugg, whose letters appear regularly in the News-Post, has done it again. In a letter titled “America is in trouble,” (Page A9, Monday, Sept. 5 edition of The Frederick News-Post), Mr. Bugg blames many, if not all, of our problems on our current president. For example, inflation (which by the way is receding). The president has little or no power to regulate the economy. He did withdraw oil from our strategic reserve, which may have helped gas prices a bit. Our economy (if it can be regulated at all) is being addressed by Jerome Powell and the Fed, with a modicum of success. Immigration is another problem that has faced most of our recent presidents. Some have addressed it more successfully than others. We cannot and should not close our borders but continue to allow legal and controlled immigration. By the way, the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center was not carried out by immigrants, as Mr. Bugg implied. Our Constitution is not being ignored by our current president but by our former president and his MAGA followers. Joe Biden inherited a mess and is doing his best to clean it up. Let’s give him credit where credit is due.
George Smith
