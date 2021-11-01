Attorney Joseph Cassilly was the Harford County state’s attorney, for 36 years, retiring in 2019. In 2018, a complaint was filed against him with the Attorney Grievance Commission.
Recently, the Maryland Court of Appeals disbarred Cassilly, preventing him from practicing law in the state of Maryland. Cassilly withheld exculpatory evidence in a case, and he lied about it. Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defense; sometimes, the evidence can exonerate a defendant.
Cassilly, who is retired, was interviewed by a Baltimore newspaper, and quoted as saying he “fell into the whole anti-criminal justice movement, where the cops are the bad guys….” His decision to withhold evidence was in a 1981 murder trial. How does someone, especially a former county state’s attorney, blame a decision he made in 1981 on his views of today’s political environment? He was also quoted as saying, “I’m disappointed, but the real answer is: Do I care? I don’t give a damn.” The article says he feels he did nothing wrong.
Two men were found guilty of the murders, and both have since been released. Would they have been found guilty if the exculpatory evidence were not concealed?
If Cassilly withheld evidence in this case, did he withhold evidence in other cases? If he feels he did nothing wrong in this case, it could indicate a pattern or practice in other cases he prosecuted. Will, or should, anyone review other cases he prosecuted during his 36 years?
We often hear about the need for police reform; should we have a broader view and examine the criminal justice system. According to a report from the National Registry of Exonerations, published in 2020, titled, “The Role of Prosecutors, Police and Other Law Enforcement”, “Concealing exculpatory evidence” was evident in 44 percent of exonerations, in the registry. That was 44 percent of 2,400 exoneration cases that were examined.
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
