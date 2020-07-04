The country seems divided between supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and supporting the police. Maybe this is understandable to some, but to others, both sides should be very compatible. From my perspective, both sides are in alignment and represent an identical vision of justice. Law and order is important, providing it represents justice. Justice is “righteousness and equitableness,” meaning we are all treated equally.
I support the Black Lives Matter movement because I believe in and support justice. If Black lives don’t matter, then all lives don’t matter. I support the marching and demonstrations, but I do not support the looting and destruction of property. Looting and destroying property distracts from the principles and purpose of the protesters.
As a retired officer, I hear a lot about supporting and standing with the police. I do, I support the police that show up and enforce the laws equitably. I support the officers that believe in the oath they took and don’t lie. I don’t support officers that push someone to the ground and then lie about their own actions. I don’t support officers that kneel on someone’s neck for almost nine minutes, almost three of which when the person had no pulse. I don’t support officers that shoot someone in the back who is running away from a traffic stop.
It should not be that difficult to support justice for all. In our Declaration of Independence it says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [all people] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness… That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The majority of people on all sides would agree with these words. While we have slowly moved in this direction, we still have much work ahead. We need to live up to our own words.
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.