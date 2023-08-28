Fans of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins wrote letters to the editor saying there’s no evidence against him. They’re right that it would be unjust to indict without proof. But prosecutors brought documents.
His citizen defenders argue that the movement to defund the police may have caused false accusations by a Department of Justice that has been “weaponized” (“Charges against Jenkins make no sense, are erroneous,” July 22-23) and is “un-American” (“In defense of Sheriff Jenkins,” July 24).
But on May 31, The Frederick News-Post reported that Jenkins’ attorneys allege that there was “no evidence of a ‘quid pro quo.’”
It may be true that the prosecution hasn’t proved that Jenkins benefited from the scheme to obtain machine guns. But the evidence shown, “law letters” submitted to the feds by Jenkins’ office, convinced the grand jury.
Jenkins’ attorneys claim he was deceived by a local businessman. Robert Krop co-owns a gun shop and shooting range.
Krop is represented by lawyer Dan Cox, who, like Jenkins, is a well-known MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) Republican.
Since Jenkins’ legal team blames Krop, for Jenkins’ followers to blame the Left is nonsensical.
So is encouraging people to write to the prosecutor. Dropping a case because some people love the defendant would be un-American.
Unlike elections, prosecutions are not popularity contests.
Jenkins’ attorneys say he had “very little, if any, understanding of the legal significance” of the letters his office filed for seven years.
During his 17 years in office, it’s likely many people who Jenkins arrested claimed they didn’t know they had broken the law. Judges often don’t buy ignorance as an excuse. It’s especially weak coming from the head of law enforcement.
Supporters cry “Politics!” without addressing the facts of the case. Their arguments are political.
Whether the court convicts or acquits, Jenkins has shown himself unfit to run the sheriff’s office since 2015. His letters requesting on machine guns didn’t stop until 2022.
The role he’s cast himself in as “constitutional” sheriff holds partisan appeal, but Jenkins’ politics don’t excuse him from understanding and abiding by laws he was elected to enforce.
