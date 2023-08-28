Fans of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins wrote letters to the editor saying there’s no evidence against him. They’re right that it would be unjust to indict without proof. But prosecutors brought documents.

His citizen defenders argue that the movement to defund the police may have caused false accusations by a Department of Justice that has been “weaponized” (“Charges against Jenkins make no sense, are erroneous,” July 22-23) and is “un-American” (“In defense of Sheriff Jenkins,” July 24).