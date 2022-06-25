While the primary election for Frederick County Executive is important, it is just the first step. The objective is for the Democratic candidate to win the general election in November. Kai Hagen possesses the knowledge and experience on the full range of issues, and he has the support of a broader range of constituents than any other candidate. This puts Kai in the best position to win the general election, and we need to vote in the primary with that end goal in mind.
As a longtime Frederick County teacher, I think we are fortunate to have three quality Democratic candidates running for county executive, all with strong records supporting public education. Daryl Boffman served on the Board of Education for 10 years, Jessica Fitzwater is a fellow teacher and County Council member who is currently endorsed by the FCTA/FASSE/FCASA, and Kai Hagen has a long record of public education support, including the endorsement of the Frederick County Teachers Association (FASSE and FCASA in three prior county elections).
I will enthusiastically support the candidate who wins the primary but believe that Kai Hagen is the best choice for county executive. Kai’s own experience growing up in the Washington, D.C., public school system drives his deep convictions about the importance of public education in the lives of students, their families and communities. Education funding is a critical issue facing a county executive, and Kai is totally committed to lifting Frederick County out of its last-place position in per pupil spending among Maryland counties. In every way, Kai’s record and platform on education are as strong as any candidate in the race. He understands that competitive salaries are a vital part of attracting and retaining quality teachers but also that affordable housing, attractive and safe communities, a healthy environment and a high quality of life play important roles as well.
Kai Hagen is prepared to take on a host of complex challenges in our growing and changing community. He is one of the most intelligent people I know, and I’ve never met anyone more passionate about Frederick County. For every issue, Kai has a comprehensive, thoughtful approach developed through study, experience and an ongoing dialog with all parts of our community. Kai is committed to open, transparent and accessible local government, and he will always be available, engaged and responsive to his constituents.
He has my enthusiastic support!
Kevin Lloyd
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.