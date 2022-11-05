I have listened to, read about, and watched most elected Frederick County government officials for the last 40 years. We have been fortunate in having many fine elected officials, but one stands out — M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
This experienced councilwoman has a long history of devotion to the entire community she now serves as its representative on the County Council, and the county as a whole. Her journey serving the needs of her community started long before she was elected.
Her caring activism and advocacy began early on, when her children were young students at Waverley Elementary School.
Through her conversations with the staff, Keegan-Ayer became aware of a growing population of students whose families needed many basics as winter approached, including food and warm clothing for walking to school. She, with the help of neighbors, organized a food, clothing and boot drive to lend a hand where it was so desperately needed during that and subsequent holiday seasons.
Keegan-Ayer’s advocacy and activism for her District 3 community has never waned, and only strengthened.
Understanding that some were struggling and underserved, she became more involved in the Waverley PTA. Her longstanding volunteerism was rooted in listening carefully to her growingly diverse community and working to find solutions to concerns, with respect, communication, and, always, action.
Keegan-Ayer’s philosophy has remained unchanged since those early days of community involvement.
When she took the “bull by the horns” to run for office, she was relentless in bringing attention and focused action to sorely needed school improvements in District 3’s west Frederick, addressing both overcrowding and antiquated schools — including, at the time, Waverley Elementary School, West Frederick Middle School, Frederick High School, Hillcrest Elementary, and the need for a new Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
As the Frederick County Council president and former vice president, her governing style and expertise remains consistent, working to unite, advance and gain consensus.
When other council members become “too passionate,” she remains calm and brings order and respect when she speaks. She presents her questions, findings, opinions, and solutions in a measured, professional tone — never with the ugliness or divisiveness we are sick of.
Keegan-Ayer stays in touch with her district. She has done good and challenging work for eight years for her district, and there are many more challenges ahead.
District 3, and the whole of Frederick County, would be lucky to have her serve on the County Council. She is devoted to making Frederick County the best place to live and work and for all of us to thrive.
It all boils down to leadership, expertise, and achievements. We would be foolish to let her go.
