Although distance learning is far from ideal, the public schools should remain completely online until the COVID-19 crisis ends.
The health risks of reopening the schools are too serious, and we should not devote resources to an effort that is likely to fail.
I understand the economic and political pressures to reopen the schools. However, the economy will suffer even more if the crisis worsens because we sent kids back to school too soon.
Nicole Sideris
Frederick
