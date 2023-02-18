I am 93 years old and have lived in and around Thurmont all of my life.
I have seen the good and the bad on the Board of Commissioners, and I can say that the majority of older residents feel this is probably one of the best boards we have witnessed.
When I was young, you couldn’t find walking space on the streets Saturday evenings with all of the people coming in to town.
Now, through no fault of the mayor and the Board of Commissioners, you hardly see anyone out on a Saturday night.
The mayor and the board are trying to make the town more sustaining.
At a meeting about the annexation of the Simmers property, I recognized two people. I suspect that most people who were there have lived in Thurmont 10 years or less.
It is the same story: Let me in, then close the door.
If we did not have new businesses coming in, taxes would be so high, no one could afford to live here.
I will close by saying, “Let’s live and let live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.