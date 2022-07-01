I was amused after reading a Frederick News-Post article in the Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26 edition. It was titled "Detrick's command will not decide on road without studies." Now anyone that has followed this over the years knows this was never going to happen. The city has only ever had verbal acknowledgment that it could probably extend Kemp Lane through part of Area B, which belongs to Fort Detrick. Now do you really think Detrick was or is going to allow the city to put a portion of Kemp Lane over Area B, which was used to dispose of chemical, biological and radiological waste?
Of course, two developments on Kemp Lane have also been in the works for years. Now these developments are very active, with houses and townhomes on both sides of Kemp Lane. Yes, when all said and done, Kemp Lane will be home to at least 1,500 homes. So, the city decides it better reach out and get something in writing to be able to do the Kemp Lane Road improvement. Fort Detrick's response now is many federal and state environmental regulatory approvals would have to happen before any road could go through Area B.
I think we can all read between the lines and know this is never going to happen. Do you mean to tell me that our elected officials from years ago to now couldn't realize this was never going to happen by getting approval from Detrick? The city of Frederick didn't have any problem approving those two huge developments on a two-lane road, though.
So now here, we are going to not only have regular traffic but also, when it's said and done, 1,500 houses' worth of traffic on a two-lane road. Kemp Lane already has bad curves in it, and the city added another terrible curve in front of the development.
Now wait, as it gets better.
Kemp Lane dead ends at Shookstown Road, which makes for a terrible intersection. From my understanding it will, in years to come, have a roundabout to help the traffic flow. At the other end of Kemp Lane, it will dump traffic out onto Tuscanny Drive, which runs into Rosemont Avenue. Of course, you have the huge Kellerton development with another 1,500-plus houses coming toward Rosemont with all its traffic.
Yes, the city can show you all the future road improvements it wants, but they are needed now and not in years to come. Roads should come first, which will never happen as developers have the upper hand with the city. Well, Montgomery County has been here for a few years, and it will only get worse. Way to go, city of Frederick. Did you really think a Fort Detrick road through part of Area B would work? What a joke.
(2) comments
Great letter Mike!
Spot on. Frederick only cares about money. How 2 housing developments were approved in an extremely questionable area is unbelievable. The infrastructure is poor but city officials have proven that they don't care about people, only revenue. I also have to wonder if the people who purchased housing near Area B were given its history. I doubt it. Good luck.
