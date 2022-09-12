Michael Locke’s letter published in the Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4 edition of The Frederick News-Post (Page D2) regarding the city doing nothing for local road improvements needed because of development along Kemp Lane and Shookstown Road was spot on.
I think the city of Frederick should require the developers to either improve the roads abutting the developments themselves or give the city sufficient right of way on these roads to meet future needs and pay into a roads fund to be used exclusively for the affected roads — $5,000 per unit, less than 2% of the price of a new home seems about right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.