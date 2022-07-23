When I first started in law enforcement, officers felt hamstrung by many court decisions that were decided by liberal justices. We whined and moaned but learned to adapt. We realized and accepted; it wasn’t so bad.

I don’t know of any officers who threatened judges’ lives or protested in front of their houses, trying to intimidate them and their families. I don’t recall any pro law enforcement politicians (yes, they did exist, and I think they still exist) clamoring for changing the number of justices or stacking the court.

