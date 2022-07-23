When I first started in law enforcement, officers felt hamstrung by many court decisions that were decided by liberal justices. We whined and moaned but learned to adapt. We realized and accepted; it wasn’t so bad.
I don’t know of any officers who threatened judges’ lives or protested in front of their houses, trying to intimidate them and their families. I don’t recall any pro law enforcement politicians (yes, they did exist, and I think they still exist) clamoring for changing the number of justices or stacking the court.
Spin forward to the present, and I think what we are seeing is the product of a far-left higher education system, whose majority despises the country, coupled with poor parenting that appeased and placated their children every time they whined when not getting their way. “No” wasn’t in their parents’ vocabulary.
Today’s Democrats and their far-left masters remind me when I was a young boy standing in the supermarket line, wanting that candy bar real bad yet knowing for various reasons I couldn’t have it. I also knew acting out in public would bring immediate parental ramifications, causing me to be unable to sit comfortably for a week.
Yet, in another checkout line, another kid was kicking and screaming until his mom brought him the candy bar, and he got his way. Unfortunately, that’s the kid, turned adult, running the Democratic Party today. To hell with the courts. I want my way, and I’ll kick, scream and destroy everything until I get it, even if it means destroying the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.