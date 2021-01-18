Now that all the holiday toy, mitten and hat collections are over, I'd like to take this opportunity to share my observations. Most kids in crisis have many needs, but the one most important need that is not met by all these holiday collections and giveaways is your time.
Kids in crisis are often denied many experiences and opportunities that most middle-class children experience. If you know a child living in crisis, you could offer to take them for a walk at a park, bike ride, picnic lunch, hit some golf balls, draw together and converse. Even just taking the time to have a conversation.
These kids often have few opportunities to learn how to have a conversation. Especially now with all the COVID restrictions, these kids need your time more than ever. I believe that boys especially are in need of good male role models.
If you're retired or have extra time because you are now working from home, think of forming a relationship with a child in crisis. Trust me, you'll get just as much out of the relationship as they do! Contact the housing authority or groups like I Believe in Me to see how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.