The Interstate 495, Intestate 270 Managed Lanes Project will not be a long-term solution for the massive congestion on the I-270 corridor. Serving only wealthy professionals, it is hardly equitable for most commuters.
We only need to look to the fiasco of the Purple Line, a major P3 project that is fraught with delays and a broken contract, to question the viability of a public-private partnership.
Governor Larry Hogan consistently underfunds transit in favor of highway expansion with little regard to the environmental impact of increased vehicle traffic. The transportation sector is the major source of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change in Maryland. The governor dismissed the Corridor Cities Project for bus rapid transit, insisting it would only serve Montgomery County. The county is a stronghold for federal, state and private sector employment that serve the entire state. Comptroller Peter Franchot successfully negotiated the inclusion of toll-free express buses as part of the P3 agreement per the demands of the Montgomery County Council.
Not unlike the expansion of I-270 with local lanes, the managed lanes project will only be a temporary reprieve unless the increase in telework resolves the entire problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.