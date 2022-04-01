Will Smith is a capable guy. Just look what he was able to accomplish in a single night.
He showed his arrogance by conveying to all, “I don’t care what you think. I can do what I want, and you won’t do anything about it.” He showed the hypocrisy of the Hollywood culture, as if we needed a reminder after the well-known abuse of women at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. If you want to know how well known, just watch reruns of 30 Rock, where writers repeatedly joked about Harvey Weinstein’s abuse years before the “Me Too” movement forced someone to do something about his crimes.
In just a few hours, Will put a target on every stand-up comic. Now it’s OK to walk up on stage and assault someone who does a joke you find offensive. After all, you might be applauded. Will gave permission to your middle school- and high school-aged sons, and your husbands to assault anyone who says something they don’t like. If you can do this on national TV and get away with it, certainly you can do this on the schoolyard, or the soccer field, or basically anywhere.
Tough to say what will happen now. I can say what didn’t happen. After this obvious violent assault, security did not escort him out. Quite the contrary. Those in attendance gave him their highest honor: an Oscar. Then they indulged his self-serving acceptance speech, giving him a standing ovation. If there was outrage, it was not apparent. Chris Rock can’t press charges and risk the ire of the Hollywood elite. He must accept his humiliation.
I predict after a few weeks, Will will embark on a tour through the late-night talk shows, where the stoneless hosts will coddle him while he justifies his behavior. Who knows, he might even offer up an actual apology. Maybe he’ll visit Jimmy Kimmel, who publicly mocked Melania Trump for her accent. I don’t remember anyone punching Mr. Kimmel, though. I guess everyone in attendance thought that was funny.
Shame on Will Smith, shame on those who condoned this behavior by doing nothing, and shame on those who thought what he did was “OK.” Society will suffer from this; time will tell how much.
Mark Butt
Frederick
