The state Legislature has to find new tax money to fund the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission to improve schools. Most people are likely to agree that having better-performing schools would be good. However, a proposal for generating the new funding that has been floated is bad news for homeowner associations (HOAs) as well as condo associations.
The proposal involves creating a new 5 percent tax applying to the purchase of services by associations. For example, if an HOA contracts for lawn services or roof repairs, a new 5 percent tax would have to be collected by the service providers.
In Frederick County and the rest of rest of the state, there are hundreds, possibly thousands, of HOAs and condo associations that would be subject to the new tax on services.
In the case of the Villages of Urbana, where I live, most of what homeowners pay each month in their assessment goes to contracting for services needed to maintain community property. On our approximately $3 million annual budget, the new tax would require raising an additional $150,000.
Bad news for a lot of people.
Rich Terselic
Urbana
Instead of squeezing more money out of taxpayers, why doesn't the Maryland Legislature go after the casinos WHO WERE SUPPOSED to make money to support the educational systems in Maryland? The past 20 years of budgets and expenditures of our state should be audited! Some in our State Government have misused taxpayer dollars for "pet" projects, insisting they would help our State. Not so much! Didn't happen!
This is what happens when you buy a home subject to HOA!
I agree, but that's the typical practice of many neighborhoods in the region. Furthermore; if this was passed, it would be another reason for people to move out of state (or possibly not to move to Maryland in the first place).
Rich, thank you for this informative article. If this were passed; this would affect not only homeowners, but renters, also. It would provide an excuse (for higher) already high rents to be effective at both the initial lease as well as yearly increases. To elaborate, this would be for property that uses an HOA. To take this reasoning further with property that does not use HOAs, management still contracts out for services such as major snow removal and lawn care. Hence, the tax would be hidden in the rent. Just like the more ammenities one has, the higher the rent. Places that pay office employees for office hours on weekends and properties with a pool (for examples) always are higher in rent than those who do not. I wonder if anybody has thought of that?
That's not bad news for HOAs at all. If a 5% tax were levied on their contracted services, that would give them all the cover they need to raise their fees by 25%. HOAs are inherently crooked, what with their bloated staffs and ridiculously outdated and petty rules. Their contractors know they are chartered by law so they grossly overcharge for their services. They know their income is mandated by law. Pure socialism.
Are you talking about HOA's or politicians?
Could be both!
