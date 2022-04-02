I would like to strongly encourage all Americans to become aware of the backgrounds — and past and present political policies — of anyone who runs for local, state and national offices. Too many times, candidates are not completely honest about themselves and make false promises in campaign speeches.
From what I have seen happening in the present government administration, I believe it has been greatly influenced by the Open Borders, One World Government and One World Order philosophies. Our government has opened our southern border, and has been making bad deals with China, Iran and other countries who profess they hate America.
Communists take over countries by running for — and infiltrating — positions at every level of government, as well as positions within the courts, and thus make laws to change and dominate countries they want to control.
I believe requiring American citizenship and voter ID are necessary to protect the integrity of the vote and the freedoms that too many of us take for granted.
I would also like to caution anyone against voting for district attorneys — or other candidates — supported by George Soros. It seems that his candidates feel obligated to him and his political agenda because he pays for their election campaigns. I have, previously, read on Google that George Soros created havoc on the Bank of England, left England and went to Russia. Because of his actions there, Russia expelled him. He then was admitted to the United States and was actually allowed to become an American citizen. It would probably be wise to educate ourselves about George Soros and what his political philosophies are.
I believe we are well prepared if, in every circumstance, we remember that “knowledge is power.”
God bless America.
Janet Walker
Frederick
(1) comment
Is it "one world order" or "new world order"? Also, there are other dangers awaiting that need to be addressed. What about shadow people, the grays, and interdimensional space travel, to name a few.
