I must congratulate Frederick Health Village on the extremely efficient clinic they are holding.
So much of what you see or read is negative and I can sense the frustration. This clinic should be the template for the way others attempt to meet community need. Including the 15 minutes you wait after the shot, the whole event took 20 minutes.
I am very grateful for such a positive experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.