Kudos to Frederick County for working with the Religious Coalition in “getting rooms for homeless people.” That is very uplifting news that I and many others wholeheartedly support.
My experience working at the homeless shelter has been revealing, that these are people who may not be very different from me.
So, we all thank you for taking this initiative, and for working together to make it happen.
Gerry Blessing
Frederick
