My siblings and I attended Linganore High School in the mid 1960s. It was clear from the outset that black students were not welcome. The n-word was never far from the lips of some white students.
My children also attended LHS and encountered the same vitriol and racial slurs.
Sadly, now some of my grandchildren are students there and the same atmosphere persists.
Let’s be clear, these are not isolated incidents, but a cultural pattern, like the recent so-called “senior prank.” (Editor’s note: Three Linganore seniors were disciplined last month for an alleged “senior prank” that included a racist epithet spelled out on school property.)
In a 2011 photo, some white Linganore students stood together with letters spelling out “NEGROS” painted on their chest.
In 2018, some Linganore fans shouted racist slurs at Frederick High School players during a girls basketball game. A playoff game between the two teams was moved to a neutral site, closed to the general public.
This is generational trauma, not limited only to my family. There is generational racism alive and well within that community.
As Black parents, we are grieved by this. But I wonder how many white parents or for that matter white teachers or students at LHS are grieved, as well.
It’s one thing for the administration or a Frederick County Public School official to say that hate has no place in “our” schools, but I’m not sure what that means, especially when things like this continue to happen.
I’m sure someone could try to spin this with statistics listing the numbers of similar incidents in all FCPS or at Linganore. But if such a report only documents one occurrence, it’s one too many. The goal should be none. That would be the true measure of success.
Maybe the school system can’t stop or prevent these kinds of racist acts from occurring, but there are white people in the community who could help.
Some of our white friends, neighbors and co-workers know this conduct is wrong. But how many remain silent while their relatives or friends use racist, derogatory terms, or tell inappropriate, so-called jokes?
I know some good people are bothered by this conduct. To them I say, speak up and speak out, let others know that you find racist language offensive.
The real tragedy for Linganore is that in the 50 years since I graduated, this shameful behavior still exists. This moral rottenness seems to be embedded there if some seniors believed their prank was OK or funny.
