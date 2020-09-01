It is ironic that our president has led a convention claiming to be a “Law and Order” president, while repeatedly violating the law. The Hatch Act prohibits campaigns from using federal facilities and prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity as part of their official duties.
While the Hatch Act does not apply to the president, it clearly applies to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who administered the Oath of Citizenship, with the president, to new citizens as part of the convention proceedings. Additional Hatch Act violations include Secretary Pompeo’s speech, signs on the White House lawn, and numerous other misuses of government facilities, personnel, and funds as part of the convention. The president took an oath to enforce our laws, including the Hatch Act.
Now our president is having the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) restrict the access of the Intelligence Oversight Committees to the intelligence relating to foreign interference in our upcoming election. The Intelligence Oversight Act requires that the Intelligence Committees be “fully and currently informed” on “significant anticipated intelligence activity”. This weekend, the DNI said he will no longer provide in-person briefings on foreign election interference. This refusal to keep them “fully informed” is designed to keep ongoing Russian interference hidden.
Our Constitution provides a method to address lawless behavior by a president. Members of Congress, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, have a responsibility to enforce the law by impeaching the president. It may seem futile for the House to vote to impeach, while the Senate has already demonstrated their refusal to convict. The refusal of the Senate to do their Constitutional duty should not stop the House of Representatives from fulfilling theirs.
If the president chooses to violate a new law every day, he should be impeached every day. If a criminal were found innocent on one charge of bank robbery, we would not allow him to rob a new bank each day. Each robbery would be prosecuted. This principle should apply to any criminal, including the president. Congress has a duty to act.
If you support “Law and Order” and “equal justice under the law”, please contact your member of Congress and insist that they do their job by submitting articles of impeachment.
Andrew Duck
Knoxville, MD
(9) comments
Law and order is just a joke for Donald Trump. Under Biden as V.P. crime fell 15%. If you want law and order vote for Biden.
Ugly American carnage, brought to America by the ignorant old racist Donald Trump. This is what Trump supporters want for another 4 years? In what sick and distorted version of America do these people live? And, if Trump were to be re-elected, what would change? Trump showed America exactly who he was 5 years ago. How shameful that THIS is what Trump voters continue to support and make excuses for.
Here is some basic information on the Hatch Act for federal employees, from the Office of Special Counsel
https://osc.gov/Documents/Outreach%20and%20Training/Handouts/A%20Guide%20to%20the%20Hatch%20Act%20for%20Federal%20Employees.pdf
and some more detailed information for those interested enough to dig a little deeper.
https://osc.gov/Services/Pages/HatchAct-Federal.aspx
The first candidate to use the White House for his acceptance speech was a Democrat, FDR in 1940, so the precedent has been set.
As usual, Mr Duck is all wrong. He's more worried about someone making a speech than the actual violence and killing going on in democratically run cities. I will be very happy in November after President Trump wins re-election and the Democrats can go back into their basements.
Trump always has scapegoats and others that will do the actual violence for him nic...he doesn't ever want to get dirt on his fat short hands. He's got those in the Klan to do it, those in local PD and sheriff's departments, predators like Epstein and his sex fiend friend he says he doesn't know but has pictures with them. He is a voyeur who'd rather peep at teens and when he's in the company of his friends, will then take full advantage by paying them for silence. He is going to Kenosha to sow more violence and relish in the chaos his puppeteer Putin has instructed him to carry out so they can continue raping our system and corrupting its core while the "silent majority" of racists continue being a cancer. It's soooo obvious to anyone breathing or with a conscience this is the case. KKK members have no conscience, nor do confederate and nazi flag wavers who follow Trump.
As long as you are dreaming, dream of Biden being elected POTUS saving your military pension and Social Security.
Everyone who values the Constitution needs to “fire” Trump by overwhelmingly voting him out of office.
And put Trump in jail for his crimes.
And what exactly are those crimes, DickD? Please give us a list with the specific law being violated. [ninja]
