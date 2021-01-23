After two decades plus of volunteering in our state’s prisons, my husband and I have the view that many people, especially people with life sentences, are being held too long — well past the point of any diminishing returns. If released, some prisoners would be an asset to their community rather than an expense to the state and taxpayers. People can and do change and transform their lives while serving years, in some cases decades, in prison.
Two changes to Maryland’s laws could reduce the number of people serving these life-long sentences. First, many were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, but because our governor has to sign off on the parole of lifers, few receive release. Even in cases where the Maryland Parole Commission has recommended parole release, Maryland governors have denied numerous releases as the decisions have become political. One cannot blame our governors; no one wants to make a political mistake. However, we must take political considerations out of the process and leave the decisions to the paroling authority, as it done in the majority of states in this country.
Secondly, we can reduce the number of people given life sentences by revising Maryland’s felony-murder rule. People can be convicted for murder and given life sentences if anyone is killed by someone else or dies while a crime is being committed. This is true even if the person dies of a medical condition or is shot by the police. Many juvenile offenders get caught up in these kinds of life sentences, rather than being prosecuted for the crime they actually committed, even when they are just the lookout person when an offense is being committed. Nationally, 72 percent of women who are serving life for murder were sentenced under some version of felony murder as they have often played a supporting role.
I am heartened that hearings on these issues will take place soon in the Judiciary Committee in Annapolis. I hope many of us will see these as issues of justice and let our lawmakers know that we support revisions to laws that take the governor out of the parole process and amend the felony-murder rule. The passage of these two bills will go a long way in bringing balance to a system that issues extreme sentencing and overly charges persons but presents very little justice.
