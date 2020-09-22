As our current president continues to understate the severity of the war on COVID, I am reminded of how the Johnson administration did not inform the country about the total failure of the conduct of the Vietnam War. We were lied to then, we are lied to now.
For over 50 years, many in my Vietnam generation have distrusted the pronouncements of politicians who have repeatedly misinformed us about everything from wars in the Middle East to immigration from Central America.
The talk and bluster of many of our compliant political leaders puts us all at risk of creating a COVID generation similar to Vietnam. Distrust and suspicion of government will be President Trump's lasting legacy to the America people. Many of his fellow Republican politicians, who did not speak up, will be tossed in the same trash bin of history. Long after Trump is gone, Americans will be left with the unhappy residue.
