The meeting between President Joe Biden and the "leader" of Russia Vladimir Putin was thoroughly covered on many television stations and in our daily newspapers. Many of us witnessed each speech in its entirety. And after the words were spoken by both leaders, we were treated to many opinions voiced by reliable commentators, each one giving predictions on what will happen next in our relationship with Russia.
For the past four years, it was amusing to see two personalities, Donald Trump and Putin, together, hugging and being best buddies with the result being Russia's interference in our election, the hacking of essential entities such as gasoline distribution, no ambassadors of goodwill residing in each country, and other maladies which went unsolved, ignored, and disappearing without closure.
The picture of the two "leaders" was a hoax. Each man carried out the folly that totally ignored a strong determination to work out the differences between the two countries and to bring about a solution to the problems that exist, which threaten a true and meaningful truce. Yes, Trump and Putin put on a good show, but nothing of consequence was positive and nothing changed.
Now, we have a new president, but for eight years, he was apprised of what was happening and was physically on the scene. Putin knows that Biden means business, and he is not going to play games and shake hands so that the camera gets a good shot. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not a Mike Pompeo for sure. Fool me once, shame on you; shame me twice, shame on me, so the saying goes.
At the important G7 meeting, our world leaders heaved a sigh of relief that the United States had a sound, intelligent, authentic, and most importantly, a person who meant what he said and was willing to address the real problems that face us. Biden and his cohorts will not accept the appearance of coexistence and harmony, when in reality, deception and conspiracy are what Putin has and will continue to foster unless the United States intervenes and our allies follow suit.
Negotiations between the United States and Russia will now take on a serious note — no more pats on the back, jokes, hail fellows well met. Biden is serious and means business and Putin is well aware that he is dealing with an entirely different entourage.
The next person waiting in the wings is our personage in North Korea. He has seen the writing on the wall, just like Putin. Diplomacy has returned. After four years of ridiculous and incredible antics, we can once again get down to the business of making the world a better and safer place for everyone. Amen.
