In her opinion column Thursday, Delegate Karen Lewis Young rightly touted the extraordinary efforts and work that local elected officials have done in the past year, amid a challenging and ever-changing global health crisis.
What she conveniently omits is what she and her fellow party members in Annapolis did in the December special session of the Maryland General Assembly: Vote, along party lines, to continue and extend the obscenely gerrymandered U.S. congressional districts in Maryland, further limiting the ability of her constituents and all voters across the state from being represented fairly at our highest level of government.
But had she included it, she could have patted herself on her self-declared bipartisan back and rightly stated that with that vote she was in lock step with the many Republican and Democratic state legislators across the country who are also taking up the gerrymandering mantel in an attempt to unfairly change the balance of power on Capitol Hill. Those elected officials cannot claim the “fine leadership traits” that Delegate Lewis Young lists, because what they displayed could easily be characterized as just the opposite: a lack of integrity.
As Delegate Lewis Young continues to campaign to elevate herself in the Maryland legislature to her husband’s senate seat, she will no doubt brag about her accomplishments in leading the Frederick County delegation and their bipartisan accomplishments under her leadership this year. But odds are, she won’t be saying much about what she did in the special session.
That’s not the exemplary leadership Doris Kearns Goodwin illustrates in her book on leadership that Delegate Lewis Young cites. But here’s hoping that it becomes a footnote in history recognizing Delegate Lewis Young and all of those who voted or are voting to tear at the very heart of American democracy by eroding the fundamental right of the people they represent — the right to vote and be represented fairly.
Dave Diehl
Clover Hill
