After relocating from New Market to Montgomery County, my unwavering commitment to civic duty drives me to illuminate measures that foster unity and democratic values within U.S. communities.

This led me to ranked-choice voting and its multitude of benefits.

Kai Hagen's technical expertise? Seriously

mamlukman

I'm all for ranked choice voting. It comes in many variations: It could be triggered if no one gets 50%; or 55%; or 60%; or...whatever you like. It could be a 2nd round election with only the top two candidates (like in Georgia). It could be that everyone can vote for 2, 3, 4, or 5...or whatever you like...candidates in the same election, just ranking them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5... and then if triggered (see above....) the bottom 1, 2, 3 (again, whatever you like) candidates are eliminated and their 2nd choice votes now count for any of the other candidates. This eliminates the need for a 2nd election (expensive! problem of turnout!). If the distribution of 2nd place votes doesn't determine a winner, throw out the bottom candidate and allocate his/her 2nd place votes.

As for it being complicated, that's nonsense. If you wanted to just vote for one candidate, you can. If you want to vote for 2, you can. Etc.

Is it better to have one candidate win the election by a plurality (Clinton, Bush, Trump....) and have 40-50% of the population hate him, or is it better to elect a candidate who people aren't absolutely crazy about, but they can tolerate?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] mamlukman.

Ranked choice voting is certainly better than the system we have now.

The 2 major parties may not like it, but it is clearly best for voters. One major benefit is that people can safely vote for their favorite candidate without worrying about helping the major party candidate they oppose.

threecents
threecents

"Despite my Democratic affiliation, I previously advocated for Trump. My steadfast loyalty is to democracy above party."

So you are loyal to democracy, but you supported Trump - the guy facing state and federal indictments on election fraud? This is the same guy who successfully convinced millions of people that our election system is broken and wants to empower state legislatures and other bodies to be able to overturn elections and choose whatever electors they want. You realize those are exactly the sorts of things they do in totalitarian countries with fixed elections?

Burgessdr

Forgot the many grabbing women episodes

niceund

Huh?

Burgessdr

Ditto huh

