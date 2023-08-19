After relocating from New Market to Montgomery County, my unwavering commitment to civic duty drives me to illuminate measures that foster unity and democratic values within U.S. communities.
This led me to ranked-choice voting and its multitude of benefits.
Regrettably, the fundamental role of U.S. democracy in a constitutional republic often remains overlooked, if not ignored. It's imperative to bring this foundational aspect to the forefront.
Ranked-choice voting's potential to redirect focus from divisive party allegiance toward objective evaluation of candidates' qualifications is undeniable. Bridging the gap that separates adherents of Republican and Democratic ideologies requires concerted effort.
Despite my Democratic affiliation, I previously advocated for Trump.
My steadfast loyalty is to "democracy above party." This propels me to bridge the prevailing divisions.
Hence, I fervently ask Frederick-area communities, including Frederick County Public Schools, to talk about ranked-choice voting. While commendable progress has been made in Frederick, momentum is pivotal.
While ranked-choice voting may appear intricate initially, its potential advantages — such as cost-effectiveness, reduction in negative campaigning, and facilitation of instant runoffs — render it promising for enhancing democracy.
The success of ranked-choice voting in New York City's mayoral race underscores its viability.
Integrating ranked-choice voting discussions into the FCPS curriculum and analyzing Montgomery County's strides can engage the younger generation in civic education.
Collaboration presents immense potential to elevate civic participation. Olson intends to hold public discussions in September. To participate, contact him at wolson@cato.org.
Kai Hagen's valuable support and technical expertise could substantially contribute.
My intention is to initiate dialogues that fortify democracy, facilitating public forums for individuals to decide and actively engage in civic duties, enriching our communities.
Let's unite in the pursuit of informed civic engagement.
Kai Hagen's technical expertise? Seriously
I'm all for ranked choice voting. It comes in many variations: It could be triggered if no one gets 50%; or 55%; or 60%; or...whatever you like. It could be a 2nd round election with only the top two candidates (like in Georgia). It could be that everyone can vote for 2, 3, 4, or 5...or whatever you like...candidates in the same election, just ranking them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5... and then if triggered (see above....) the bottom 1, 2, 3 (again, whatever you like) candidates are eliminated and their 2nd choice votes now count for any of the other candidates. This eliminates the need for a 2nd election (expensive! problem of turnout!). If the distribution of 2nd place votes doesn't determine a winner, throw out the bottom candidate and allocate his/her 2nd place votes.
As for it being complicated, that's nonsense. If you wanted to just vote for one candidate, you can. If you want to vote for 2, you can. Etc.
Is it better to have one candidate win the election by a plurality (Clinton, Bush, Trump....) and have 40-50% of the population hate him, or is it better to elect a candidate who people aren't absolutely crazy about, but they can tolerate?
[thumbup] mamlukman.
Ranked choice voting is certainly better than the system we have now.
The 2 major parties may not like it, but it is clearly best for voters. One major benefit is that people can safely vote for their favorite candidate without worrying about helping the major party candidate they oppose.
"Despite my Democratic affiliation, I previously advocated for Trump. My steadfast loyalty is to democracy above party."
So you are loyal to democracy, but you supported Trump - the guy facing state and federal indictments on election fraud? This is the same guy who successfully convinced millions of people that our election system is broken and wants to empower state legislatures and other bodies to be able to overturn elections and choose whatever electors they want. You realize those are exactly the sorts of things they do in totalitarian countries with fixed elections?
Forgot the many grabbing women episodes
Huh?
Ditto huh
