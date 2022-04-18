It’s a very sad day for Frederick County Public schools and our entire community when a Board of Education (BOE) meeting is hijacked by a mob. I may have a different view on human sexuality and how to teach it, from another person.
The bottom line is, we are all human. All humans are afforded dignity and respect. It is unacceptable to yell and scream profanities at public servants, or anyone else. People who do this at a public meeting should be immediately expelled from any meeting in the future, if they exhibit this behavior.
There is no place in civil discourse for that kind of boorish behavior. No wonder students are bullied at school: The bullies learn it in their homes. The behavior of the 100 people at the BOE meeting is unacceptable, and civilized adults will not tolerate it.
Ann C. Andrex
Frederick
