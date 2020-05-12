As shocking as it was to watch President Trump instructing experts to “look into” the possibility of treating COVID-19 with disinfectant and/or UV light, it was only the latest example of his dangerous combination of ignorance and arrogance.
In an April 10 op-ed piece, Cal Thomas quotes from a GOP email portraying Joe Biden as the candidate prone to lying and committing errors. Their paltry list is mostly wrong, and quite laughable in the face of the tens of thousands of lies, errors, mangled pronunciations and made-up “statistics” spewed forth by Donald Trump.
Biden did get one thing wrong — their one accurate point — the WHO did not offer pre-made test kits to the U. S. Those were for poorer countries that don’t have the capability of quickly producing their own.
But focusing on this misstatement side-steps the larger issue. We could have hit the ground running utilizing their proven protocol, instead of developing an entirely different test and sending out untested kits that did not work. Trump disbanded the team in charge of coordinating an effective, immediate pandemic response, insisting the team could be reassembled “very, very, very quickly” (his words) in the event that it became necessary. Obviously not “quickly” enough — we needed them before a pandemic was upon us.
Biden accurately referred to the China travel ban as “xenophobic,” and therefore, useless. The strain of the coronavirus sweeping through the U. S. came from Europe. A virus does not care about national origin. That is why during the Ebola outbreak of 2014, Obama immediately began testing ALL incoming passengers, while at the same time training and equipping local efforts to contain the outbreak where it occurred — efforts so effective, only nine people coming to the U.S. tested positive. Two people died. Observe the difference true leadership makes, with a president who is willing to listen to experts from day one, and take immediate action. Obama not only protected the U.S. from Ebola, he helped protect most of the world from an outbreak that never became a pandemic.
This is not a “blame game.” Failure to learn from past mistakes means being doomed to repeat them. Donald Trump is incapable of learning from his past mistakes — he is incapable of admitting he has ever made any. It is my fervent prayer, however, that the rest of us can and will learn from our past mistake, and avoid repeating that mistake in November.
Catherine Hart
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.