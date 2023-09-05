In regards to the possibility of the aldermen considering more development along Carroll Creek: Why?
The charm of this city is the fact that there is minimal development within the downtown area.
In regards to the possibility of the aldermen considering more development along Carroll Creek: Why?
The charm of this city is the fact that there is minimal development within the downtown area.
Renovation is fine.
Lord knows, they’re throwing housing everywhere there is a spot of green land.
Let’s leave some area where people can stroll along a quiet creek with minimal interruption.
Just sayin’.
Joe Brodell
Jefferson
(16) comments
As is often the case, some present a false choice between urban in-fill or paving farms.
Of course another option is NEITHER.
Yes, people must live somewhere, but there is no law saying it must be here. FredCo is already grossly overpopulated -- insane traffic congestion; schools well over capacity; parks packed to overflowing, quality of life continuing to spiral downward.
Some solutions:
1) Force development to pay for itself -- 100%. The true, total cost -- including road construction across the county and surrounding areas. Both upfront costs and long-term maintenance & repairs.
2) Use zoning to reduce the amount of land available for house farms.
3) From the DRRAs:
The language of § 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION. is simple and clear:
"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."
"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.
4) Encourage employers to follow the example set by forward-thinking CEOs who have located their corporations in rural areas -- particularly down South. They enjoy: lower taxes; cheaper land; fewer pesky regulations; so-called "right to work" laws; little to no traffic congestion; lower cost of living, lower labor costs. There really is very little reason for many/most major employers to choose to locate in an area like ours (unless perhaps they must meet frequently, in person, with gov't officials).
Our FredCo gov't officials are fully i control of numbers 1 > 3 above. They *claim* they do not like, and do not want sprawl, but --darn the luck -- their hands are tied. That's clearly not true. They could drastically reduce the growth rate of the malignant development tumor within a few months -- if they wanted to. They say they are on our side (ordinary citizens), but their actions indicate that their priority is the developers.
Unfortunately, many people -- including local officials -- support the 'Ponzi Pyramid of Growth'. Growth at all costs. Of course all rational people who are not blinded by greed recognize that the idea of infinite growth on a finite planet is insane. It has to stop sometime. Why not start now?
By what density measure do you decide that FredCo is overpopulated? Many counties in this country have vastly higher population density than here. But yes, make development pay for itself. For many, this IS a rural area. And we have high access to well-educated workers as well as a strong public school system (things you won't get in rural Mississippi). You are basically wanting to out-source growth. NIMBY
If we don't put houses right in the city where they belong, which farms do you propose to pave over instead?
Well, it's good to see the anti-growthers are out in full force today.
This is wrong for so many reasons….because there are many reasons that attractive, high density, mixed use development (that includes multi-family residential) should be planned and built in the available places along the Carroll Creek corridor through downtown.
Kai - I disagree - preservation of vistas and green space, especially along the East Street parcel that Wormold has is important - that space, particularly, could be and should be festive/farmer market driven, if you pack in high density development, that section of the creek will be permanently altered with traffic and people.
God knows we wouldn't want high density housing next to the city's transit hub.
Keep Carroll Creek a place for people to drive to and walk around...
Edens, the Brickworks will handle that quite nicely. It doesn't all have to be filled in.
And preserving vistas, Jack? Should folks driving by on East St getting a few seconds glimpse of St. Johns be the determining factor in downtown's future?
Maybe we should just keep downtown boxed up in the attic and only bring it out on special occasions.
I'll disagree piedmont - while I agree with the green space comments, the parcel in question has no "vista" qualities and would have limited use as a green space. That said, any development should fit in with the existing area, encourage use of transit and be a positive for the area.
No, you're wrong Kai. All that housing will be way more than anyone would be able to afford except wealthy folks. No one in their right mind would put in affordable housing on our river walk. Common sense!! Stop it all now - trust me, otherwise you'll regret it all later. Think about it!!
Why are you bringing up “affordable” housing? Why are you so opposed to wealthy people having housing options along the river walk? Capitalism suggests highest and best use. Are you a socialist?
Slow minded. If the City had left Carroll Creek alone, it would be a bunch of rundown buildings. And no tourists would visit Frederick, and the complainers would not have great restaurants to eat at and the Promenade would not exist. The proposed developments have been planned and in the works for a decade or more
I agree with your initial assessment, but just because it's in some stupid plan, doesn't mean it needs to happen!
EXACTLY! Carroll Creek is a mess already. The Aldermen have never seen a green space they don't fill will multi-unit housing. Too sad.
Agreed - enough is enough already!! Leave Carroll Creek alone!!
