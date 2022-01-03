Gov. Larry Hogan’s wish for a federal lawsuit for redistricting “fairness”, and Judicial Watch’s lawsuit challenging the Maryland Legislature’s setting of the Congressional Districts, are both efforts disrespectful to Maryland voters.
Any Court of Appeals case will face the 2019 Supreme Court case ruling in Rucho v. Common Cause, where Chief Justice Roberts quotes Justice Scalia in another gerrymandering case, Vieth v. Jubelirer: “‘Fairness’ does not seem to us a judicially manageable standard.”
In Rucho, the Supreme Court states redistricting is a political and legislative act, not a judicial question. The voters should condemn these pointless actions for what they are: a politicized waste of time and money.
Comparing the maps, Gov. Hogan’s redistricting commission sadly yields a gerrymandered result, failing compactness and contiguity tests. Under the Governor’s plan, the City of Baltimore is consolidated in a single Congressional district excluding those portions between the Baltimore Beltway and the City on the East, North, and West sides, combined with the most Democratic parts of Anne Arundel County; all while reinstating most of an Anne Arundel County and Howard County district last proposed in 1961 (and rejected by voters in 1962).
The Governor’s First Congressional District, from Upperco to Crisfield, takes nearly five hours to drive across – as long as Frostburg to Ocean City, or New York City to Fredericksburg, VA. His Sixth rejects much of Democratic Montgomery County and adds Republican Carroll County entirely. His proposal intends assured Republican majorities in three of eight Congressional districts – totally partisan.
In contrast, in their Sixth and Eighth, the Maryland Legislature’s map maintains 200 years of deep ties between the former portions of Frederick County used to create Carroll, Montgomery, and Washington Counties. As in 1991’s redistricting, the Legislature realizes Republican central Anne Arundel is far more like the Eastern Shore over the bridge, than is Baltimore County. The Legislature reestablishes the East-West compact for the Bay in their First and commonality for the industrial Bay in their Second. For a century Baltimore City has had multiple Congressional districts, which the Legislature convolutedly respects, unrolling the worst of 2001 and 2011 in the Third and Seventh, and cleaning up the Fourth. The Legislature supports aerospace and defense in the Fifth (Goddard-to-Indian Head-to-PAX river).
While the Legislature’s newly released Congressional Districts are not perfect, they are a better representation of the history, regions, and interests of Maryland.
Christopher Knapp
Adamstown
