When things are really bad, when there are no good choices, it seems that public officials and administrators are compelled to pretend otherwise.
The News-Post has provided comprehensive coverage of the school reopening controversy: everything from the shouting matches and number-slinging to officials who believe in their own truthiness.
A good high school English teacher could use two front-page articles from Jan. 28, to explore how language is used to prettify empty statements, confusion, half-truths, non-sequiturs and manipulation. With a bow to George Orwell, of course.
She might start with the much-abused word "metrics." FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban, for example, says in one breath that the guidance numerical indicators provide should not be taken too literally. In the next breath she says that the change from "trending upward" to "trending downwards" led her to feeling comfortable about bringing adults back into school buildings. That is terrible logic, pseudo-math, and bad for everyone's health.
I won't continue the lesson plan here, except to say that school board President Jay Mason deserves honorable mention. Let's pass over his earlier "being efficient" dodge of the entire question of board rules and democratic procedures. Mr. Mason, honorably and sincerely, is ready to practice what he preaches and work as a substitute teacher. Please do not follow his example.
Here are two observations given short (or no shrift) by the various Albans, [Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen] Salmons and [Gov.] Hogans:
1) Schools are safer than, say, bars or nursing homes — but this depends on the entire community following rigorous precautions. (cf. the CDC in a misleadingly headlined Washington Post article Jan.26, based on a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.)
2) Denmark. Their numbers are going down, but the infection rate of the British virus mutant is increasing exponentially. Their prime minister said that if they had not been sequencing all coronavirus samples, they would've had a false sense of security from the usual metrics. The U.S. is sequencing a tiny amount of samples.
Virtual learning is unfair, and somewhere between mediocre and garbage, particularly for younger kids. The pandemic does not take that into account. Two lousy choices, one of which is deadly.
Maryland and Frederick County leaders are under tremendous pressure. Their response has been to offer a fool's paradise.
