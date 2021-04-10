Easter Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of "15 days to slow the spread."
As day 15 creeped up on us last year, I slowly realized that it was only the beginning. What have I learned? I have learned that freedom is precious. What you do with your freedom can affect how much you can use it. I learned that it is important to think for yourself.
It has become too hard to find a reliable source. One side blames the opposition. The news industry has turned into the blame game. I realize that if we don’t do our own research, we can’t have our own opinion, and we will use the same talking points.
We have to work together to rebuild our nation back to what it was supposed to be. When it was OK to have a different opinion than everyone else. When our government was OF THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE. My prayer is if we can return to that, our great country will be a stronger nation than ever before.
