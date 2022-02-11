I read with dismay the attempt by Frederick County and Amazon to build a data center in the area of Brunswick where I just moved five years ago.
There is low/moderate growth in the area, and thankfully a lot of the area is zoned for agriculture, and there is no infrastructure in place for this beast that Amazon wants to build.
Besides, why Frederick County? What about Washington County, where they are crying for jobs and where so many of Washington County’s residents drive to work in Frederick and Montgomery counties and beyond? State Sen. Michael Hough says that millions in tax revenue would, in part, allow funding for preserving farmland, but at the rate the county continues to approve new and bigger developments, there will be little left to preserve.
Dot Drake
Knoxville
