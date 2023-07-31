This is in response to Judi Schmidt’s letter (“Charges against Jenkins make no sense, are erroneous,” Frederick News-Post, July 22-23).
Schmidt states that the charges against Sheriff Chuck Jenkins are erroneous, unfair and violate his constitutional rights, and that he is innocent.
She further states he’s been elected five times (true), is well liked “statewide and nationally” (true for some people, not so much for others), and that there is no evidence (less true).
There is no doubt Jenkins signed the letters in question, and there is no doubt Robert Krop, the co-defendant in the case, obtained otherwise illegal machine guns based on those letters.
The legal issues leading to the charges are numerous, and have been well-covered by the News-Post. Those issues include intent and whether there was a conspiracy between the two. Legally sound cases can be made for both yes and no.
Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, which is their right to do and what a lawyer of any caliber encourages any defendant to do, even in DNA-solid cases.
Guilt is up to the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. There are nuances in this case, as in many cases, which may or may not ultimately raise doubt in the minds of judges and juries as to Jenkins’ guilt or innocence.
Let the case against Jenkins proceed, let further information come out in court, and let the legal system do its job, then agree or disagree.
Whether the Justice Department has been weaponized is also a matter of opinion. Many “right-leaning” people believe it has, but many “left-leaning” people do not.
Those “leanings” were reversed a generation or two ago, with many believing it was weaponized against Civil Rights activists in the 1950s and 1960s, anti-Vietnam war protesters in the 1960s and 1970s (never more so than at Orangeburg, Kent State, and Jackson State), and marijuana legalization activists from the 1960s on into the 2000s.
It’s possible and highly probable that both sides are partially right and partially wrong.
If believing made it so, the Earth would be the flat center of the universe, with the sun revolving around it, witches would fly through the air on broomsticks, and cave dwellers would have pet dinosaurs.
Great letter!
