Let me get this straight about this “immigration crisis.” Migrants from all over the world are now illegally crossing the once fairly secure U.S./Mexican border in huge numbers without any real consequences.
Many pay the cartels to push them across the border, again without any real consequences. Most of these people coming here illegally have no identification, so who knows who they really are and if they have any criminal record. Border authorities are stuck with children, and who knows who they belong to.
Now with holding space gone, the administration is going to rent hotel rooms to house some of these illegal migrants, when there are Americans living in tents on the streets. Then many of these people coming here illegally are given free airplane or bus tickets, plus cash and sent on their way to U.S. cities, many without even being tested for COVID-19.
Very interesting.
Now American citizens and legal foreign visitors coming back into the U.S. must present valid passports and perhaps other documents and be tested for COVID-19 before being released from the airport of entry.
American citizens and other legal foreign nationals must present certain documents to even be able to fly domestically in the U.S. One has to wonder how these people coming here illegally with their free plane tickets get through airport security checkpoints.
Seems these illegal migrants now have more privileges that American citizens. Have I got this one straight?
(23) comments
Good letter Craig Gillis!! Kudos to you!!
"Have I got this one straight?"
As others write. NO you do not have it straight. Or right.
Try again.
Mr. Gillis, you share a lot of truths that some folks here just won't accept because they dislike Donald Trump. Here is a reality check from a democratic mayor in Texas. https://nypost.com/2021/03/21/biden-admin-handling-of-border-crisis-a-slap-in-the-face/
Wanna trade with one of them??
How desperate must conditions be elsewhere that you'd think it's a better option to send your kid, unescorted and not knowing the language, on a dangerous trek to a destination full of unknowns.
There are some desperate conditions here in the U.S. too, Deb (cities that are war zones, unemployment, rising homelessness). Since this is being referred to as "a humanitarian crisis", I would suggest that the United Nations deploy staff to these countries and peacekeepers to contain the violence, provide technical expertise and dollars to help rebuild these countries. Again, it is not the America's responsibility to bail out other nations, or interfere in other countries' problems.
Excellent ideas,francesca_easa, I agree 100%. Unfortunately these would get in the way of the Dimocrats ultimate plan to shore up their voter base.
francesca says "Again, it is not the America's responsibility to bail out other nations, or interfere in other countries' problems." I'll disagree because when it comes to the impact it has on America, they MUST react. Instead of blaming either president ( although DJT did veto a bipartisan immigration bill that addressed lots of this ), place the blame on Congress for inaction and partisan nonsense.
Thank you Hayduke. We will just have to agree to disagree on some issues.
Why would one have children if things are so desperate is what gets me. Also if people are dead set against separating children from their parents why are they dead set against sending the unaccompanied children back to their parents. There are plenty of people in the world worse of than those in Central America but they don't have the convenience of a route to America since they can't walk on water. Why is the outcry for help for all of those people? One thing I like about Biden's position (but he hasn't acted on it yet) is to improve conditions in their home country to reduce the incentive for coming to this country illegally. Many if not most illegal immigrants are coming from countries where they have a lower adverse impact on this planet to a country where they will have a significantly higher adverse impact on this planet. Finally, for those who want diversity, we need to reinstate quotas on immigration from the different countries. The U.S. has a significantly high concentration of people from Central American than their percentage of the world's population. We have a greatly lower concentration of Asians and/or people from India compared to their percentage of the world's population. All the illegal immigration is making us less diverse.
No you don't have it straight. Most importantly they don't have the privileges Americans do. They don't have the Bill of Rights which is probably why they are leaving their homelands. "The cartels push them across the boarder". This is a lie. "They come across the boarder with no real consequences" is a lie. They may spend each night not knowing what the next day will bring. Would you be comfortable with that if it was happening to you? Uncertainty is a consequence, especially to kids. Ask one. They don't get through airport security so don't say they do. You really don't have this straight. You only have it the way you want to restate it after hearing statements that support your ideas. The only thing you have straight is your serious case of confirmation bias.
dce - thank you for pointing the many untruths and fear mongering in this letter.
If you want to intentionally misrepresent the LTE writer's intent then you response makes sense. They have broken civil laws by crossing the border illegally and there appears to be no significant enforcement response as many of them are gien a pass and told to check in but because of the numbers, when they don't check in, nothing happens to many of them and too many people seem to think that even though local jurisdictions get plenty of funding from the federal government, it is wrong for the local governments to cooperate with enforcement of our civil laws.
More parroting of the Putin and the Ruskies fanboi club. I seriously wish they would move on to something a little more though-provoking like Taylor Swift.
Yes. Brought to you by the same people presenting Joe as a sad and sorry dementia victim who likes to hide (insert clever nicknames) so that when he does appear publicly, he seems so far above expectations, he dazzles. He prepares! He answers questions asked! WOW Information above entertainment?! Rs like launching their home made bombs at themselves.
Dwasserba, from what I could decipher from your comment, I believe it's the funniest one you've ever posted. Thanks for the laughs! [lol][lol][lol]
While I don't always agree with the Presidents of the U.S. and their agenda, I honor all of them for being brave to lead a huge nation, with diverse landscapes, audiences, populations, etc. And to suffer through the daily attacks on their ideas, personal life, words. Yes, Biden is doing the best he can to handle a lot on his plate. But I am opposed to his views on immigration.
Surely you cannot be referring to the Orchestrated Debacle of yesterday's press conference. The man had to rely on a briefing book chock full of White House press releases. The press was so reverential they did everything but genuflect before asking their questions, most of which were insipid and/or fawning. And Ol' Joe has a strong tendency to stumble down into rhetorical cul-de-sacs and, once there, has trouble verbalizing why he's there or how he got there, so he just stops talking. The MSM has lost all credibility, curiosity and courage. Yesterday was a pillow fight between an old man and his adoring sycophants.
Nonsense
With more than four years of constant whining from you and your Xi Jinping and the ChiCom Fanboi Club, don't you think it's time for you to move onto something more thought-provoking, like what flavor ice cream your new messiah got?
From the CDC website:
"To reduce introduction and spread of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, CDC issued an Order effective January 26, 2021. It requires all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested for COVID-19 infection no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to provide proof of the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight."
This doesn't apply to the cartels as they are using ladders and boats to
get the illegals into the country.
No, you don't. What you have are the half-truths and conspiracy shouts of the racists and liars that seem to make up most of what is called conservative media.
Well, since you apparently have your head out of the sand, tell us, what are the "half truths and conspiracy shouts" that you speak of?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.