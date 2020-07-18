When I heard that a statue in Mount Olivet Cemetery had been vandalized, I was broken-hearted. I believe if one memorial stone/statue is desecrated, then all in that cemetery are desecrated.
The history of our country can be followed in Mount Olivet cemetery from the moment you enter. Whether one agrees with the actions and words of those interred, all must recognize that when that life is over, all should be laid to rest. No matter who that person was in life. In a cemetery, there are no lives, only souls. Those souls have made their journey through life and should be allowed to rest in peace.
My daughter is laid to rest in Mount Olivet. She grew up in Frederick, having attended West Frederick Middle and Frederick High School in the early 90’s. She was involved in many athletic and social activities while in high school. She was a friend to all her classmates no matter their background. At the age of 31, my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, and 10 years later, she went home to the Lord. At her funeral, tears were shed by all her family and friends and she was laid to rest in Mount Olivet. Since her death, I visit the cemetery often to spend some quiet time and reflect on my daughter’s life.
Desecration and vandalization have no place in a cemetery. For the 40,000 people laid to rest in the cemetery over the years, and the many family members and friends that have made the daily, weekly, monthly or yearly trip to the cemetery to pay their respects, please let those souls rest in peace.
Marion Kelly
Frederick
