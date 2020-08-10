This is in response to a letter on Aug. 4 titled “You can tell Hogan is a Republican.” Yes, Gov. Larry Hogan is a Republican; the party that actually promotes personal responsibility and believes that each individual can make the determination what is best for their own lives.
Vote in person if you want or request an absentee ballot. The idea is for voting to be as accurate and efficient as possible and the results revealed in a timely manner. Parts of the country are still counting mailed in ballots for their primaries from over a month ago. Lost ballots, then found ballots — too many hands involved to have confidence that counting is legitimate. Vote in person on Nov. 3 or vote absentee is a personal decision — that’s democracy.
How wonderful it is to live in a country where we are free to decide how to do our civic duty.
Vernell Fitzgerald
Frederick
