That ticket that you got for going 15 miles over the speed limit, just forget it, throw it away, it was unfair, and you don’t have to pay it. And if you get a second notice, just ignore it.
And those nasty taxes due in April, get yourself a good accountant. That pet of yours is definitely a “dependent.” After all, you feed her, take her to the vet. Who will know that she has four legs? Carefully examine all of the ways you can bypass those laws and regulations that make you mad.
Nobody will know or care if you ignore or disregard them. After all, our past president and his cronies are shining examples of the new lawlessness. Breaking the law is in; and if they can get away with major crimes, you too can follow their example.
What has happened in the past five years that ignoring a subpoena issued by the Congress of the United States is blatantly disregarded? Why are we, average Americans, paying our fair share of income taxes, while billionaires pay nothing? Do you remember the ancient movie, “Network?” The enraged commentator opens the window and bellows, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not taking it anymore.” That is the sentiment that we, the law-abiding citizens of this country, should feel about the blatant disregard of the laws by prominent people who are setting a very injurious example for our citizens.
Laws were made to protect us; breaking those laws is not only dangerous but an injurious example that others will follow because there are no consequences. It’s high time to make those who think that they are above the law accountable. I’m mad as hell, also!
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
You've proven my point. Law enforcement, the military, schools, roads, power grid, EMS, water, sewer, parks, on and on. Nothing, really? Jeff Bezos income so low, he claimed a child tax credit. Astounding lack of awareness.
Ms. Haber, put down the Kool Aide and meds and do some actual fact checking. The top 1% in the U.S., pay the majority of taxes. Look it up! My own tax bill last year was 30% - which is insane!! So 30 cents of every dollar i make goes to the government, and literally, I GET NOTHING for most of it. The way entitlements keep growing we will be paying over 50% tax soon - just like the Europeans. You need to do some thinking and research and stop watching Crap News Network!!
Looks like you are the one on the kool-aid, and also in need of information that is better that the Faux News you are currently watching. Your post contains no facts, only misinformed opinions.
I just did Ding Dong!
The top 1% make the most money and pay a small percentage of that wealth in taxes. Warren Buffet has said he pays a lesser percentage of his income in taxes than his secretary.
Paying your fair share, and reporting all income is hardly a burden considering how many taxpayer dollars bolster the industries the 1% own or invest in.
As for Europe, I lived there for 25 years.
Their investment in their countries includes taxes which pay for excellent healthcare, schools, pre k, childcare, etc which in turn has created a better society and happier citizens.
Although the amounts paid appear large on paper, it is mostly ignored, the bottom line is their income after the taxes are paid right off the top. Few are complaining when the benefits outweigh the costs.
The wealthiest Americans don't pay 30% of their income like you, they pay far less, or none and that's one point. You get nothing for your taxes? You're officially too dense to have a conversation on the subject.
Read this Ding Dong! I know what I get, the question is do you??
Trek; that's an opinion article
