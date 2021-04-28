In the Saturday/Sunday of the Frederick News-Post, I was gratified that there was an entire page (“Loneliness is rampant. A simple call, or hug, may be a cure,” A7) that addressed the problem of loneliness.
Although this “ailment” has been around a long time, it took a pandemic to bring it to the forefront and to openly talk about those affected, while offering some possible ways to help those who are experiencing the lack of companionship. Loneliness has been around us since time immemorial.
Your mate dies and you are left alone. Your children grow up and leave. Your best friends either find new friends, move away or die. Your relatives have their own problems and disappear. Your neighbors move to a different location. The pet that you have nurtured for many years dies from old age. You move to a new location and find that there is little socialization among the residents.
Yes, the pandemic exaggerated all of the above, but the feeling of being lonely is not new. It just hasn’t been addressed as much as it should. Before COVID-19, if you told someone that you were feeling lonely, the person with whom you were speaking looked at you with dismay and was incredulous, and you were then labeled insecure, unable to cope, a problem, and you were told to see a health professional, take medication, or “face the facts and get your act together.”
You were branded as a problem, someone who needed attention, and worst of all, someone who was weak and couldn’t face reality. You were told to look around and see that everyone is busy and occupied, and you were just seeking attention.
So, the “lonely” among us were shunned instead of helped. Now, after our involuntary isolation, being lonely is no longer a stigma. Hooray!
Lonely people are at last not stigmatized. We can come out of the closet and admit that loneliness is not a sign of weakness, disability, or shameful behavior. We are able to ask for help. Groups and mediation techniques have appeared. You no longer have to be silent and suffer from the lack of companionship. People have been recruited to help you. Chalk one “good” thing that has come out of this horrible time of mandated isolation.
How long will this new look at loneliness and attempts at remediation last? Maybe, this new awareness will be sustained, and those who suffer will no longer be forgotten.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
Admitting to loneliness always took more guts than most people have, good for you, Alice, I was almost expecting to read, “and this all happened to a friend of mine.”
Good letter and there is absolutely a significance of "lonely" to ones mental and physical well-being. This is where people can make a difference. Each of us might not be able to save all of the world, but we can be there for at least one other person - and that will make all the difference. Reach out to those that may be lonely; and if you are lonely - do the same. Reach out to others. Sometimes people don't realize you're lonely.
