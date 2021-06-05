I would like to make comment to William Bugg's statement in his May 28 letter to the editor (Critical of critical race theory) regarding, to paraphrase, his concern, even his fear that our country is being slowly devoured by people that are not Americans, though they may be citizens.
In response, I cannot help but think that the Native American tribes of the Americas and Africa must have felt the same way when the powers of Europe and unfortunately, even our forefathers enslaved, overwhelmed, slaughtered and stole their lands, and systematically worked to eliminate their cultures.
While I'm not knowledgable of critical race theory, if it in any way helps educate people and includes an honest account of how nations, peoples and religions have worked to subjugate and even eliminate other peoples and cultures throughout history, that can't be bad.
Presenting and teaching the whole truth, including the ugly parts, can only lead to a better understanding of our problems, how to solve them, and how to avoid our past mistakes.
