In response to a March 5 letter to the editor “Where does it end? Illegal is illegal,” everything about it made me shudder.
The writer touts our being a “nation of laws” — with which I agree — but doesn’t decry those who are here legally and break our laws with impunity, advocate their violation, or excuse their commission (such as the current occupant of the White House). The writer self-righteously equates undocumented illegals with those who would stay in “her (the previous letter writer’s) house” and ask to be taken care of for free. These immigrants don’t do that. They’re not taking over anyone’s house; typically, they’re overstaying their visas and are living in housing with relatives or in their own housing for which they’re paying from the salaries they’re making from jobs that are essential to our economy.
The writer refers to “infringement of private property,” clearly implying this country belongs to “us,” not “them,” but it is not clear about what the negative impact of “them” is on “us.” That they don’t pay federal taxes? Really? Neither do the very rich “legal” Americans. However, all residents in and visitors to the U.S. pay at the very least sales tax, which helps fund the very services the writer enjoys.
How self-righteous it is to say “Coming to our country illegally is an affront to those who do,” as if this writer, undoubtedly the child or grandchild of an immigrant, has a special claim shared by all their relatives whom they are sure were “legal.” (Want to bet? My own mother wasn’t.) The writer says “I do have compassion,” but that “the 287(g) program is designed to get rid of criminals.” Would that include the children separated from their parents — the families put in detention centers?
And that horrid line about “girls that were recently raped by illegal immigrants” — not only is there absolutely no truth to the claim that undocumented workers commit more crimes, but that is a fear-mongering thing to say — as if somehow their being violated was worse because their attacker didn’t have citizenship papers on him.
I’m still shuddering.
Paulette Lee
Frederick
