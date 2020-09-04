Yes, going to school virtually is different, but I just rolled my eyes when I saw the picture and read the caption on the front page of the Sept. 1 paper. There was a similar photo last spring of a Ballenger Creek student learning from home.
I guess the Frederick News Post shows only photos of kids in homes that are upper middle class. These students are shown at a nice desk, surrounded by a calm and clean environment with parents that are involved. That is not what it is like for many of the students.
My friend that I’ve been mentoring for four years is starting sixth grade. The environment he is trying to learn in is dirty, constant chaos all around him. The adults in his household don’t understand technology and do not know how to assist him. He’s getting no exercise and is missing the contact with peers and teachers.....his life line.
Please, let’s get him and other children like him back into the classroom ASAP so the playing field can be leveled.
Gretta Benson
Monrovia
